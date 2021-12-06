Condemning Attack on Civilians in Central Mali, Secretary-General Says Mission, Peacekeepers Ready to Assist Government Stabilizing Area

SG/SM/21058

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General strongly condemns the attack perpetrated against civilians on 3 December near the village of Songho, on the Songho-Bandiagara road in central Mali, during which at least 30 civilians were killed and several wounded. The United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA) has dispatched peacekeepers to the area.

The Secretary-General extends his deep condolences to the bereaved families. He wishes a speedy recovery to the injured. Such deliberate attacks against the civilian population constitute serious violations of international human rights law and international humanitarian law. MINUSMA stands ready to assist the Malian authorities in bringing the perpetrators of these crimes to justice.

The Secretary-General reiterates the United Nations continued support to, and solidarity with, the people and Government of Mali, including through enhancing the capacity of MINUSMA to protect civilians in central Mali and supporting a Government-led strategy to stabilize that region.

For information media. Not an official record.