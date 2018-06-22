22 Jun 2018

Conclusions on children and armed conflict in Mali (S/AC.51/2018/1/Rev.1)

Report
from UN Security Council
Published on 19 Jun 2018
preview
Download PDF (393.62 KB)

Conclusions on children and armed conflict in Mali

  1. At its 70th meeting, on 12 March 2018, the Working Group on Children and Armed Conflict examined the second report of the Secretary-General on children and armed conflict in Mali (S/2018/136), covering the period from January 2014 to June 2017, which was introduced by the Special Representative of the SecretaryGeneral for Children and Armed Conflict. The Permanent Representative of Mali to the United Nations also addressed the Working Group.

  2. The members of the Working Group welcomed the report of the SecretaryGeneral, submitted in accordance with Security Council resolutions 1612 (2005), 1882 (2009), 1998 (2011), 2068 (2012), 2143 (2014) and 2225 (2015), and took note of the analysis and recommendations contained therein.

  3. The members of the Working Group welcomed the steps taken by the Government of Mali to strengthen the protection of children affected by armed conflict, in particular through the adoption of a national policy on child protection and promotion, and encouraged the Government to continue these efforts. The members of the Working Group also acknowledged progress in the United Nations dialogue with the Coordination des mouvements de l’Azawad (CMA). They welcomed the signing in March 2017 of an action plan by CMA, which is binding upon all members of CMA, to end and prevent the recruitment and use of children and sexual violence against children and called for its full and immediate implementation. The members of the Working Group strongly condemned all violations and abuses committed against children in armed conflict in Mali.

  4. Further to the meeting, and subject to and consistent with applicable international law and relevant Security Council resolutions, including resolutions 1612 (2005), 1882 (2009), 1998 (2011), 2068 (2012), 2143 (2014) and 2225 (2015), the Working Group agreed to the direct action as set out below.

