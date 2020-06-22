Concerned about Political Developments in Mali, Secretary-General Supports Calls for Inclusive Dialogue, Urging Restraint from Actions Likely to Fuel Tensions

SG/SM/20134

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General is following with concern recent political developments in Mali. He expresses his full support for the ongoing efforts of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and in particular for its declaration of 19 June calling for an inclusive dialogue.

The Secretary-General calls on all political leaders to send clear messages to their supporters to exercise utmost restraint and to refrain from any action likely to fuel tensions. He also stresses the importance of dialogue and encourages all Malian actors to work inclusively and constructively to preserve the rule of law and respect fundamental rights.

The Secretary-General reaffirms that the United Nations, through his Special Representative in Mali, will continue to accompany Malians in their efforts to consolidate peace and democracy.

