Communique adopted by the Peace and Security Council during its 863rd meeting held on 25 July 2019 on the situation in Mali and the Sahel

Adopted by the Peace and Security Council during its 863rd meeting held on 25 July 2019 on the situation in Mali and the Sahel,

The Peace and Security Council,

Noting the statements made by Ambassador Sebade Toba, Permanent Representative of the Togolese Republic to the African Union and Chairperson of the Peace and Security Council (PSC) for July 2019 and Dr Alhaji Sarjoh Bah, Acting Head of the Crisis Management and Post-Conflict Reconstruction Division of the Peace and Security Department, representing the Director for Peace and Security and speaking on behalf of the AU Peace and Security Commissioner, Ambassador Smail Chergui, as well as the presentation made by the High Representative of the Chairperson of the African Union Commission for Mali and Sahel, H. E. former President Pierre Buyoya; Also noting the presentations made by the Permanent Representative of the Republic of Mali, the Permanent Representative of the Republic of Niger in his capacity as the current Chair of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), and the Republic of Burkina Faso in its capacity as Chair of the G5 Sahel, as well as the UN Special Representative to the African Union;

Recalling its previous communiques and press statements on the situation in Mali and in the Sahel region, in particular communiques [PSC/PR/COMM.(DCCCXXXIX)], [PSC/PR/COMM.(DCCLIX)] and [PSC/PR/COMM.(DCLXXIX)] adopted during its 839th , 759th and 679th meetings held on 9 April 2019, 23 March 2018 and 13 April 2017, respectively;

Reaffirming its commitment to respect the sovereignty, national unity and territorial integrity of the Republic of Mali;

Acting under Article 7 of its Protocol, the Peace and Security Council: