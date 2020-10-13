Communique of the 954th meeting of the PSC held on 9 October 2020, on the situation in Mali

**Adopted by the Peace and Security Council (PSC) of the African Union (AU), at its 954th meeting held on 9 October 2020, on the situation in Mali, **

The Peace and Security Council,

Taking note of the opening remarks made by the Permanent Representative of the Arab Republic of Egypt to the AU and PSC Chairperson for the month of October 2020, Ambassador Osama Abdelkhalik, the remarks made by the Chairperson of the AU Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat, as well as the presentation made by the AU Commissioner for Peace and Security, Ambassador Smail Chergui; and also taking note of the statement made by Ambassador Amma A. Twum-Amoah, the Permanent Representative of the Republic of Ghana to the African Union, in its capacity as the Chair of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS);

Further noting with satisfaction the positive political developments in Mali, in compliance with the decisions of Peace and Security Council and the ECOWAS;

Recalling its previous pronouncements and decisions on the situation in Mali and in the Sahel region, in particular, Communiques [PSC/PR/ COMM.(CMXLVI)], adopted at its 946th meeting held on 17 September 2020 and [PSC/PR/COMM.(CMXLI)] adopted at its 941st meeting held on 19 August 2020;

Reaffirming the unwavering commitment of the AU to respect the sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity of Mali, as well as AU’s solidarity with the people and Government of Mali; and

Acting under Article 7 of its Protocol, the Peace and Security Council,

1.** Commends** the people of Mali and all concerned political and civil society actors for the signing of the Malian Charter of the Transition, published in the Official Gazette of the Republic of Mali on 1 October 2020, and the exemplary mobilization towards democratic transformation in Mali; and also commends the CNSP for its commitment to a civilian-led transition in Mali; and in this regard, welcomes the appointment and establishment of the Malian Transitional Government, through the swearing-in of retired Colonel Bah N’Daw, as the Interim President and Colonel Assimi Goita as Vice-President, on 25 September 2020, by the Supreme Court of Mali; also welcomes the appointment of former Foreign Minister, Moctar Ouane, as a civilian Prime Minister, on 27 September 2020 and the announcement of the 25 members of the Malian Transitional Government;

Welcomes the release of political prisoners arrested on 18 August 2020, including the former President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita; and urges the Transitional Government to devote its efforts and goodwill in expediting the implementation of all outstanding provisions of the transitional mechanisms, including the timely establishment of the National Transitional Council (CNT); Commends the efforts deployed by the AU Commission through Former President Pierre Buyoya, Special Representative of the Chairperson of the AU Commission, on the ongoing peace process in Mali and encourages him to persevere and continue to assist the Malian people in their efforts to fully restore normal constitutional order; Pays tribute to the leadership of H.E President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, President of the Republic of Ghana and current Chairperson Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), and the ECOWAS Mediator, H.E former President Goodluck Jonathan, for the sustained efforts deployed in assisting the Malian stakeholders in finding a consensual, peaceful and lasting solution to the current crisis, and looks forward to the outcomes of the planned visit of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the ECOWAS Mediator H.E former President Goodluck Jonathan to the Republic of Mali, to engage the new leadership, scheduled for 11 October 2020;

5.** Endorses** the Declaration of the Authority of ECOWAS Heads of State and Government on Mali, adopted on 5 October 2020, in which, among others, ECOWAS decided to lift the sanctions imposed on Mali;

Re-affirms continued AU support to the Malian Transitional Government and encourages all other stakeholders, to work towards the successful conclusion of the transitional process, notably the organization of free, fair and transparent legislative and presidential elections that will mark the end of the transitional period, during the ECOWAS prescribed 18 months’ transitional period; Commends the commitment expressed by the Transitional Government to implement the Peace and Reconciliation Agreement in Mali of 2015, issuing from the Algiers Process and the Charter of the Transition, in order to comprehensively address political, security and socio-economic challenges facing the Republic of Mali; Requests the Chairperson of the AU Commission, working in close collaboration with the United Nations, and the ECOWAS Commission, as well as other partners involved, to urgently activate a “Follow Up and Support” Committee to ensure that appropriate participation and contribution by the AU towards supporting to the Transitional Government and the people of Mali, including accompanying their preparations for the organization of elections at the end of the transitional period; also requests the Chairperson of the AU Commission, through the Post-Conflict Reconstruction and Development Centre, to engage the Transitional Government of Mali with a view to identifying priority areas that should contribute towards the restoration of national socio-economic development to more effectively prevent relapse to conflict; Once again, appeals to all AU Member States, the United Nations and all partners to continue providing their support, including mobilization of financial and humanitarian assistance to Mali, specifically at this critical juncture, with a view to rebuilding a peaceful Malian society, as well as creating conducive conditions for economic recovery and development; Decides, in conformity with Article 7(g) of the Protocol Relating to the Establishment of the Peace and Security Council of the African Union , Article 26 of the African Charter on Democracy, Elections and Governance, and in line with the AU Constitutive Act, , the 2000 Lomé Declaration on Unconstitutional Changes of Governments, as well as the Ezulwini Framework for the Enhancement of the Implementation of AU Measures in Situations of Unconstitutional Changes of Government (2009), to lift the suspension of the participation of the Republic of Mali from the African Union’s activities; Also decides to continue to closely monitor the developments of the situation in Mali; and, in this regard, requests the Chairperson of the AU Commission to regularly brief the Council on a quarterly basis, on the evolution of the situation in Mali including the implementation of the Charter of the Transition;

12.** Decides** to remain actively seized of the matter.