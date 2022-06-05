Communique of the 1087th meeting of the PSC held on 1 June 2022, on the Situation in the Sahel, Addis Ababa, Ethiopia

Adopted by the Peace and Security Council at its 1087th meeting held on 1 June 2022 on the Situation in the Sahel:

The Peace and Security Council,

Recalling Declaration [Ext/Assembly/AU/Decl.(XVI)] on Terrorism and Unconstitutional Changes of Government, adopted by the 16th Extraordinary Session of the AU Assembly of Heads of State and Government held in Malabo, Equatorial Guinea, from 27 to 28 May 2022; and Decision [Assembly/AU/Dec.792(XXXIII)] on the situation in Libya and Sahel, adopted by the 33rd Ordinary Session of the Assembly of the Union, held in February 2020;

Also recalling Communique [PSC/PR/COMM.1006 (2021)] adopted at its 1006th meeting held on 6 July 2021 on the consideration of the G5 Sahel mandate;

Reiterating its previous decisions on the situations in Burkina Faso, Chad, and Mali, particularly Communiques [PSC/PR/COMM.1076 (2022)] adopted at its 1076th meeting held on 14 April 2022 on the political transition processes in Burkina Faso, Chad, Guinea, Mali and Sudan; [PSC/PR/COMM.1/1062 (2022)] adopted at its 1062nd meeting held on 31 January 2022 on the situation in Burkina Faso and [PSC/PR/COMM.1/1057 (2022)] adopted at its 1057th meeting held on 14 January 2022, on the situation in Mali;

Noting the opening remarks by H.E. Ambassador Daniel OWASSA, Permanent Representative of the Republic of Congo to the AU and Chairperson of the PSC for June 2022, and the statement of H.E. Ambassador Bankole Adeoye, AU Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security; also noting the briefings by H.E. Ambassador Mamane Sambo Sidikou, AU High Representative for Mali and the Sahel, and by the G5 Sahel Joint Force Commander, General Oumar Bikimo; further noting the statements made by the representatives of the Republic of Ghana as the Chair of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and the Republic of Chad as a member of the G5 Sahel Joint Force, as well as by the Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary-General to the AU and Head of UN office to the AU (UNOAU);

Reaffirming the unwavering commitment of the AU to respect the sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity of all G5 Sahel Joint Force Members and

Acting under Article 7 of its Protocol, the Peace and Security Council: