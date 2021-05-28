Communique of the 1000th meeting of the PSC held on 25 May 2021, on the Situation in Mali

Taking note of the opening remarks by the PSC Chairperson for May 2021 and Permanent Representative of the People’s Democratic Republic of Algeria to the AU, H.E. Ambassador Salah Francis Elhamdi and the briefing by the AU Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security, Ambassador Bankole Adeoye on the evolving situation in Mali following the unlawful arrest of the President of Mali, H.E. Bah N’Daw and the Prime Minister, H.E. Moctar Ouane, on 24 May 2021;

The Peace and Security Council,

Recalling its previous communiques and press statements on the situation in Mali and in the Sahel region, in particular communique [PSC/PR/COMM.(CMXLl)] adopted at its 941st meeting held on 19 August 2020;

Also recalling its 999th ministerial meeting on the situation in Mali, held on 24 May 2021;

Referring to the joint statement issued by the Chairperson of the AU Commission and President of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Commission on 24 May 2021, which strongly condemned the arrest of the Malian President and the Prime Minister;

Mindful of the provisions of all relevant AU normative instruments, including, the July 2000 AU Constitutive Act; the July 2002 Protocol Relating to the Establishment of the Peace and Security Council of the African Union; the African Charter on Democracy, Elections and Governance; and the Declaration on the Framework for an OAU Response to Unconstitutional Changes of Government, adopted by the 36th Ordinary Session of the OAU Assembly of Heads of State and Government, held in Lomé, Togo, July 2000 (the Lomé Declaration);

Reaffirming the unwavering commitment of the AU to respect the sovereignty, unity and the territorial integrity of Mali, as well as AU’s solidarity with the people and Government of Mali;

Bering in mind the commitment of Malian stakeholders towards the full implementation of the Peace and Reconciliation Agreement for Mali, emanating from the Algiers process and the transitional plan and roadmap;

Acting under Article 7 of its Protocol, the Peace and Security Council,