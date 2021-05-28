Mali
Communique of the 1000th meeting of the PSC held on 25 May 2021, on the Situation in Mali
Taking note of the opening remarks by the PSC Chairperson for May 2021 and Permanent Representative of the People’s Democratic Republic of Algeria to the AU, H.E. Ambassador Salah Francis Elhamdi and the briefing by the AU Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security, Ambassador Bankole Adeoye on the evolving situation in Mali following the unlawful arrest of the President of Mali, H.E. Bah N’Daw and the Prime Minister, H.E. Moctar Ouane, on 24 May 2021;
The Peace and Security Council,
Recalling its previous communiques and press statements on the situation in Mali and in the Sahel region, in particular communique [PSC/PR/COMM.(CMXLl)] adopted at its 941st meeting held on 19 August 2020;
Also recalling its 999th ministerial meeting on the situation in Mali, held on 24 May 2021;
Referring to the joint statement issued by the Chairperson of the AU Commission and President of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Commission on 24 May 2021, which strongly condemned the arrest of the Malian President and the Prime Minister;
Mindful of the provisions of all relevant AU normative instruments, including, the July 2000 AU Constitutive Act; the July 2002 Protocol Relating to the Establishment of the Peace and Security Council of the African Union; the African Charter on Democracy, Elections and Governance; and the Declaration on the Framework for an OAU Response to Unconstitutional Changes of Government, adopted by the 36th Ordinary Session of the OAU Assembly of Heads of State and Government, held in Lomé, Togo, July 2000 (the Lomé Declaration);
Reaffirming the unwavering commitment of the AU to respect the sovereignty, unity and the territorial integrity of Mali, as well as AU’s solidarity with the people and Government of Mali;
Bering in mind the commitment of Malian stakeholders towards the full implementation of the Peace and Reconciliation Agreement for Mali, emanating from the Algiers process and the transitional plan and roadmap;
Acting under Article 7 of its Protocol, the Peace and Security Council,
Condemns in the strongest terms possible, the unlawful arrest of the President and Prime Minister and the violent actions taken by elements of the Malian defense and security forces;
Unequivocally demands the immediate, unconditional and the safe release of H.E. President Bah N’Daw and H.E. Prime Minister Moctar Ouane, while underscoring the necessity for the Malian defence and security forces to respect the transitional charter, plan and roadmap, and therefore avoid undermining the implementation of the transition process in Mali;
Calls on the elements in the Military who carried out this illegal act to unconditionally return to the barracks, and refrain from interfering in the political process of Mali;
Further demands the Malian defense and security forces to create a conducive environment for an unimpeded return to the civilian-led transition, in order to give impetus for the return to the agreed transition plan and roadmap for Mali, to facilitate the swift return to constitutional order;
Appeals to the Malian people to remain calm and to work together to resolve the crisis in their country;
Also appeals to all Malian political actors to embrace an inclusive national dialogue and reconciliation, within the framework of the Peace and Reconciliation Agreement for Mali, and urges them to redouble their efforts to expedite the implementation of the transition process, towards organizing free, fair and credible democratic elections;
Decides that failure of the Malian defence and security forces, to comply with the implementation of this Communique, Council will institute sanctions in line with Article 7(g) of its Protocol, including the suspension of the participation of Mali in all AU activities until adherence to the agreed transition charter and roadmap;
Welcomes and fully supports the prompt action taken by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) related to the current situation in Mali, particularly the dispatch of the ECOWAS Mediator, H.E. Goodluck Jonathan, former President of Nigeria, with a view to assisting the Malian stakeholders find a consensual, peaceful and lasting solution to the current crisis in the country; while looking forward to the outcome of his mission;
Reaffirms AU’s readiness to continue its close cooperation with the ECOWAS and calls upon other regional and international partners, to support ECOWAS in assisting the Malian political actors and stakeholders, to expedite the process of restoring normal constitutional order;
Accordingly requests the Chairperson of the Commission and his Special Representative and Head of AU Mission to Mali and the Sahel (MISAHEL) to support the ECOWAS Mediator as necessary;
Also requests the Chairperson of the Commission to closely monitor the situation in Mali and provide regular updates to Council; and
Decides to remain actively seized of the matter.