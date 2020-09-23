Communiqué of the 946th meeting held on 17 September 2020, on the situation in Mali

COMMUNIQUE

Adopted by the Peace and Security Council (PSC) of the African Union (AU), at its 946th meeting held on 17 September 2020, on the situation in Mali,

The Peace and Security Council,

Taking note of the opening remarks made by the Permanent Representative of the Republic of Djibouti to the AU and Chairperson of the PSC, for the month of September 2020, Ambassador Mohamed Idriss Farah, as well as the statement of the AU Commissioner for Peace and Security, Ambassador Smail Chergui, and the presentation made by the AU High Representative for Mali and Sahel, H.E. Former President Pierre Buyoya; also taking note of the statement made by the Permanent Representative of the Republic of Ghana to the African Union, Ambassador Amma A. Twum-Amoah, on behalf of the Chair of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), as well as the statement made by the representative of the ECOWAS Commission;

Recalling its previous communiques and press statements on the situation in Mali and in the Sahel region, in particular, Communique [PSC/PR/COMM.(CMXI)] adopted at its 941st meeting, held on 19 August 2020 and Communique [PSC/PR/COMM.(CMXXXVIII)] adopted at its 938thmeeting, held on 29 July 2020;

***Reaffirming ***its commitment to upholding the AU Constitutive Act, the Protocol Relating to the Establishment of the Peace and Security Council of the African Union, the 2000 Lomé Declaration on Unconstitutional Changes of Government, the African Charter on Democracy, Elections and Governance, as well as the 2009 Ezulwini Framework for the Enhancement of the Implementation of AU Measures in Situations of Unconstitutional Changes of Government;

*** Also reaffirming*** the unwavering commitment of the AU to respect the sovereignty, unity and the territorial integrity of Mali, as well as the AU solidarity with the people and Government of Mali;

***Deeply concerned ***about the adverse impact of the current political crisis on the pre-existing security, economic and humanitarian situation in Mali, including on the current fight against the COVID-19 pandemic;

Mindful of the need for Malian stakeholders to uphold ECOWAS lead process, as well as their commitment towards the full implementation of the 2015 Peace and Reconciliation Agreement for Mali emanating from the Algiers process, as complementary frameworks for comprehensively addressing the plethora of socio-economic, governance, security and political challenges facing the country.

Acting under Article 7 of its Protocol, the Peace and Security Council,

1. Commends ECOWAS for its continued leadership and engagement towards an early restoration of constitutional order in Mali;

2. Endorses the Communique of the 57th Ordinary Session of ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government, held on 7 September 2020, as well as in the Communique of the Meeting of the ECOWAS Heads of State and Government with the National Committee for the Salvation of the People (CNSP) of Mali, held on 15 September 2020, in Accra, Ghana, in line with Article 16 of the PSC Protocol;

3. Also commends the ECOWAS Mediator and Special Envoy, H.E. Dr. Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, former President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, for all the efforts to find a sustainable political solution in Mali and assures him of support;

4. Congratulates H.E. Nana Akufo-Addo, President of the Republic of Ghana, on his assumption of the Chairmanship of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government, on 7 September 2020;

5. Welcomes the release of former President Ibrahim Boubacar Kéita and demands the CNSP to urgently and unconditionally release all remaining political prisoners, including former Prime Minister Boubou Cisse and other dignitaries;

6. Endorses the ECOWAS decision on the 18-month period for the Malian political transition; and in this context, looks forward to the swift implementation of the decisions in order for the transitional process to immediately commence;

7. Categorically rejects any attempt by the military to lead or influence the Malian Transition; reiterates its call for the immediate formation of a civilian-led transitional government and, in this regard, expresses full support to the ECOWAS decision that both, the President and the Prime Minister of the Transition should be civilians and that, the transition Vice-President provided for in the Transition Charter should not, under any circumstances, replace the transition President;

8. Also reiterates its call for all Malian political actors to embrace genuine and inclusive dialogue within the frameworks of ECOWAS lead process, and that of the Peace and Reconciliation Agreement for Mali of 2015, as approaches for comprehensively addressing the current challenges facing the country;

9. Requests the Chairperson of the Commission, working in close collaboration with the ECOWAS Commission, urgently contribute to the activation of the Follow-Up-Committee, as called for by the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government, with a view to assisting the Malian political actors and stakeholders to expedite the process of restoring normal constitutional order in their country;

10. Strongly condemns the continued terrorist activities, including the recent attacks against international forces, especially the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA) troops, as well as attacks against the Malian Armed Forces; further condemns the intercommunal violence in the Circles de Koro, Bandiagara and Bankass- Mopti region;

11. Calls, once again, on MINUSMA and other partners to continue supporting the Malian stakeholders, including penalization of the Follow-Up Committee and implementation of the 2015 Agreement;

12. Stresses the imperatives for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the republic of Mali and appeals to Member States and other notable nations outside the Continent from interfering in the internal affairs of Mali and to channel their contributions through the AU and the UN to complement efforts by the regional body, with a view to consolidate peace efforts in Mali;

13. Reiterates its concern regarding the deteriorating socio-economic situation in Mali, exacerbated by both the impact of COVID-19 pandemic, as well as by non-discriminatory economic sanctions that effect ordinary Malian citizens; in this regard, appeals to the international community to continue providing all possible necessary support to the people of Mali in addressing the challenges facing their country;

14. Underscores the imperative for Africa Centers for Decease Control and Prevention to continue providing support to the Government of Mali in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic;

15. Requests the Chairperson of the Commission to provide regular updates to Council, as may be required, on the evolution of the situation in Mali to enable Council to take appropriate decisions; and

16. Decides to remain actively seized of the matter.