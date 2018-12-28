28 Dec 2018

Climate Risk Profile: Mali - Fact Sheet

from US Agency for International Development
Published on 28 Dec 2018
COUNTRY OVERVIEW

Landlocked Mali is estimated to be among the most vulnerable countries to climate stress due to its socioeconomic status, location, and climatesensitive economy. Nearly half the population lives below the poverty line. Two-thirds of the country is in the arid Sahara and semiarid Sahel. Pastoralist and agrarian systems provide livelihoods for 74 percent of Malians and are highly sensitive to the droughts and rainfall variability typical of the Sahel region. Recurring extreme events—severe drought in the 1970s and 1980s, five major droughts from 1987 to 2007, and catastrophic floods—prevent households from recovering and moving out of poverty. Political instability and uneven infrastructure distribution add to Mali’s vulnerability to climate stress. The Malian Government and northern armed groups signed an internationally mediated peace accord in June 2015, yet the encroachment of Islamist armed groups into central Mali contributes to a fragile, dynamic security situation that has displaced hundreds of thousands of Malians to southern Mali or adjacent countries. Conflict also has limited pastoralist mobility and harmed agricultural production and markets through disruption of supply routes, labor shortages, and lack of agricultural extension. (17, 23, 32, 10, 26, 18)

