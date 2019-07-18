18 Jul 2019

Civil Society White Book on Peace and Security in Mali (2019) English Summary

This paper presents an English-language summary of the ‘Civil Society White Book on Peace and Security in Mali’. In the White Book, Malian civil society organizations call for political solutions to the deteriorating security situation in Mali. They offer policy recommendations to improve the effectiveness of current national and international security initiatives by taking the needs and priorities of local populations into account. These recommendations are built on data collected during three years of quantitative and qualitative research on the security needs and perceptions of civil society actors by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) and its Malian partner, the National Coalition of Civil Society for Peace and the Fight Against the Proliferation of Small Arms (Coalition Nationale de la Société Civile pour la Paix et la Lutte contre la Prolifération des Armes Légères, CONASCIPAL).

