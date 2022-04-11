CIVIC Condemns Alleged Killing of Civilians in Moura, Encourages Transparent Investigation

Center for Civilians in Conflict (CIVIC) is following with great concern the recent reports of civilians killed in Moura, central Mali, and is calling on the transitional government to swiftly conclude and share the results of its announced investigation.

“We welcome the announcement of an investigation by the Prosecutor of the Mopti Military Tribunal last week and encourage the Malian authorities to share the full findings,” said William Meeker, CIVIC’s Director for Africa. “Subject to the results of the investigation, the Malian authorities should prepare to provide amends to the civilians in Moura.”

According to several international organizations and news reports, recent operations carried out by the Malian Armed Forces (FAMa) targeting armed groups reportedly resulted in the death of a significant number of civilians in Moura. The operations were conducted between March 27 and March 31, 2022.

"Since the start of the year, there has been a noticeable increase in the number of attacks against civilians across the Sahel, including in central Mali,” says Meeker. “The protection of civilians is the responsibility of the transitional authorities in Mali, and we call on them to take urgent action to reduce civilian harm in all their military operations.”

