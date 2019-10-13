Central and Northern Mali Emergency Response Situation Report | September, 2019

Mali Response To Remain Category III National Office Response

A World Vision Declaration Decision Group (DDG), that discusses the magnitude of each humanitarian emergency, making decisions on categorization, has reviewed the Cen- tral and Northern Mali Emergency Response (CNMER). Its resolution, the Central and Northern Mali Emergency Response remains a Category Three National Office Response. This is because of the magnitude of the crisis that has over 3.9 million people affected by the emergency. 1.6 million of this being children.

This re-declaration is key because it defines the response to the crisis that began in 2012 in the northern regions of the country. However, it has increasingly shifted towards the central regions, notably Mopti and Segou, where World Vision has projects. Mali has experienced frequency of terrorist threats and attacks, that have exacerbated inter- community conflict. The current number of incidents in Mopti region is higher than that of northern Mali. Since January 2018, there have been hundreds of incidents that include intercommunity conflict and use of Improvised Ex- plosive Devices (IEDs) by armed groups.

This crisis has also had a negative impact on the 2018- 2019 agricultural season, as farmers are fearful of accessing their farms. This has exacerbated internal displacement of populations, who have now moved towards more secure areas. To put an end to this crisis, the Government started a reconciliation process with different stakeholders.