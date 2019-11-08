Central and Northern Mali Emergency Response Situation Report | October, 2019

Insecurity Renders Access A Challenge

Aid agencies, including World Vision, are experiencing challenges in accessing certain areas within central and northern Mali because of insecurity, to enable them respond to the humanitarian crisis.

There have been reports of attacks by Jihadists within the last two months, in which scores of soldiers have been reported killed. The last attack happened in Menaka region on November 1, 2019. This occurred about a month after another fatal attack near the border with Burkina Faso.

During the reporting month, the number of IDPs in Mali rose from 171,437 to 187,139, an increase of 15,702 individuals. This increase is due to violence in Mopti, Ségou, Timbuktu, Gao and Ménaka regions and the Mali-Burkina Faso border.