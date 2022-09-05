Cash and Voucher Assistance in Mali CVA Feasibility Study Key Findings

Methodology

A mixed qualitative and quantitative data gathering was conducted by Plan International in August 2022 in Mali through market survey, Focus Group Discussions (FGDs), and Key Informant Interviews (KIIs) in the regions of Gao, Menaka, Mopti, Segou, and Timbuktu. A total of 225 traders from the major market systems were interviewed, while a total of 785 people attended the FGDs held separately for women, men, girls, and boys. Heads of government agencies, humanitarian organizations, and other actors in the 5 regions and in Bamako were also interviewed through KIIs.

Objectives

The objective of the study was to assess the immediate needs of households (HHs) in the target communities and determine the feasibility of Cash and Voucher Assistance (CVA) and market-based interventions to meet the basic needs of the population in those regions in terms of food security, protection, education, and livelihoods.

Initial findings