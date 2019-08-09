Burkina Faso, Mali & Western Niger - Humanitarian Snapshot (as of 9 August 2019)

Escalating violence and insecurity have sparked an unprecedented humanitarian crisis in parts of Burkina Faso, Mali and western Niger. In one year, the number of internally displaced people across the region has increased five-fold. The crisis is affecting extremely vulnerable families, compounding the impact of food insecurity, malnutrition and epidemics. Around 1.8 million people are currently food insecure. Armed attacks, which reached a new peak in May, are directly targeting schools and forcing health centres to close, jeopardising the future of thousands of children and depriving violence-affected communities of critical services. The Humanitarian Response Plan of Burkina Faso had been revised in July to reflect the rapid deterioration of the situation. In 2019, 5.4 million people in the affected regions need urgent assistance, including 3.2 million in Mali, 1.5 million in Burkina Faso, and 700,000 people in western Niger. In support of national and local authorities, humanitarian partners are stepping up operations to save lives and alleviate human suffering. Some US$689 million are required to assist 4.1 million people in the three countries. As of August, only a third of the funds had been received. Beyond immediate humanitarian action, a coordinated approach integrating cross-border dynamics is required to reverse the spread of conflict and bring meaningful improvement in the lives of millions of affected people.