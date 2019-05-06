06 May 2019

Burkina Faso, Mali & Niger: Humanitarian Snapshot (As of 6 May 2019)

Infographic
from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Published on 06 May 2019
Escalating violence and insecurity have prompted an unprecedented humanitarian crisis in parts of Burkina Faso, Mali and western Niger. Across the region, the number of internally displaced people has increased five-fold in one year. The crisis is affecting extremely vulnerable families, compounding the impact of food insecurity, malnutrition and epidemics. Armed attacks are directly targeting schools and forcing health centres to close, jeopardising the future of thousands of children and depriving violence-affected communities of critical services.

In 2019, 5.1 million people in the affected regions will need urgent assistance, including 3.2 million in Mali, 1.2 million in Burkina Faso, and 700,000 people in western Niger. In support of national and local authorities, humanitarian partners are stepping up operations to save lives and alleviate human suffering. The response plans in the three countries appeal for $ 600 million to reach 3.7 million people with aid. Four months into 2019, however, the response plans are funded at only 19 per cent. Beyond immediate humanitarian action, a coordinated holistic approach is required to reverse the spread of conflict and lead to meaningful improvement in the lives of millions of affected people.

