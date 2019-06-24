24 Jun 2019

Bamako residents speak out in aftermath of Mali flash flooding

Report
from Islamic Relief
Published on 24 Jun 2019 View Original

Just weeks ago, Ba Lamine Traore was carried from his flooded bedroom in Mali’s capital city. Here, he and others talk about their experience of flash flooding and the lifeline Islamic Relief provided in the aftermath.

Heavy rainfall, which began on 16 May, triggered devastating flash floods in Bamako city. Over a dozen people lost their lives in the deluge, which also damaged and destroyed homes.

Islamic Relief helped families affected by Mali flooding

Islamic Relief, one of just a handful of humanitarian organisations operating in the area, was there to assist Ba Lamine Traore.

His household was one of 368 that received money to buy food supplies and items like soap, clothing, and cooking utensils through an intervention backed by the START Fund.

“We lost all our food stocks,” says Awa Diarra, who is also aged 80 and received cash support. “[With the] money I have received I am going to buy millet, rice, soap, clothes and oil.”

The disaster wreaked food supplies and clothing belonging to Yoru Doumbia’s family. It also damaged parts of their house.

“[The assistance] will help me with my children’s school fees. I will buy food, clothes, and anything that I lost which I can afford [to replace],” he says.

Raising awareness of child protection and gender-based violence

As well as empowering vulnerable families to meet their urgent needs in the aftermath of the disaster, Islamic Relief is working to safeguard vulnerable people.

By delivering workshops offering faith-based perspectives on child protection and gender based violence, we are equipping local people to bring about lasting positive change in their communities.

Flooding is common in Mali. A country on the frontlines of climate change, floods and droughts are lasting longer and its people face growing challenges as resources shrink.

Islamic Relief has been working in Mali since 1997. We provide lifesaving aid and transformative development projects in the north, south, and central areas surrounding Bamako.

Support our lifesaving work: donate today.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Recommended reading - more ways to find related content, ‘most-read’ and ‘must read’ reports

The number of reports published on ReliefWeb recently passed another milestone: 750,000.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.