“Agile or adaptive management” Toolbox, 2020

INTRODUCTION

This toolbox tries to help teams implement aid projects in complex environments. It complements the "Practical Guide" on agile or adaptive management developed by Groupe URD and available at the following address: https://www.urd.org/en/publication/guide-agile-or-adaptive-management-2020/ This document follows on from Groupe URD’s 2018 Autumn School on Humanitarian Aid on the theme of ‘Agility, quality and accountability in complex and protracted crisis contexts’1 . It was produced in connection with the KEY programme (‘Key’ means ‘to stand up’ in the Songhay language). This programme was funded by the European Union and has been implemented in Mali between 2016 and 2020 by 5 consortiums of NGOs2 . Groupe URD would like to thank all those who took part in the training workshops on ‘Agile management in unstable and insecure contexts’, which took place in Bamako on 21-24 January 2020.

This toolbox will be available and updated online on Groupe URD's website at the following address: https://www.urd.org/en/publication/agile-or-adaptive-management-toolbox-...