Africa - Disaster Risk Reduction - Fiscal Year (FY) 2019 (September 30, 2019)

OVERVIEW

Many countries across the African continent face recurrent complex emergencies with rapid population displacements, frequent food insecurity, cyclical drought, and sudden onset disasters, such as cyclones, earthquakes, and floods. In FY 2019, USAID/OFDA continued to respond to urgent needs resulting from disasters and support DRR programs that improve emergency preparedness and response capacity at local, national, and regional levels.

USAID/OFDA FY 2019 DRR activities in Africa included instituting early warning systems for natural hazards, strengthening agricultural livelihoods to limit the effects of drought and food insecurity, and engaging communities and institutions to understand and implement acute malnutrition management and prevention practices.

USAID/OFDA assistance also promoted efforts to build national capacity for disaster response and connect DRR actors within local, regional, and international civil society organizations operating throughout the region.