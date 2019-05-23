23 May 2019

ACAPS Briefing Note: Bamako - Floods (23 May 2019)

Report
from Assessment Capacities Project
Published on 23 May 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (498.6 KB)

Heavy rainfall in Bamako on 16 May caused flash floods in all six communes of the city, flooding streets, damaging houses and washing away property. At least 16 people have been killed and several others injured. 10 people are known to have died in Niamakoro district, one of the worst affected areas. According to initial assessments, 101 families (around 575 people) have been affected, with some of them forced from their homes and staying in temporary accommodation. Up to 300 households (around 1,710 people) may have been affected in total.

According to the Malian Red Cross, food, medical care and medicine, as well as NFIs are the priority needs.

Anticipated scope and scale

Flood affected areas face an elevated risk of disease outbreak, including waterborne diseases such as cholera and vector borne diseases such as malaria. It is also likely that household food insecurity will increase due to the loss of food supplies. Around 6,000 and 4,000 people are currently estimated to be in IPC Phase 3 (Crisis) in Commune VI and IV respectively. It is the beginning of the rainy season in Mali (May to October) therefore, further rain can be expected, raising concerns of additional flooding.

