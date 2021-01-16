7 permanent Works from Turkey for Mali

The foundations of 4 mosques and 3 healthcare centers to be constructed by IHH Humanitarian Relief Foundation were laid in various cities of Mali.

In addition to humanitarian aid operations all over the world, IHH continues to be a ray of hope for the oppressed and aggrieved with permanent works the foundation constructs in many countries. As a part of this, IHH is constructing healthcare centers and mosques in various geographies for those deprived of healthcare and worship facilities.

The 3 new healthcare centers that will cater for the needs of the Mali people that are experiencing hardships in terms of healthcare will also treat Covid-19 cases that have increased recently.

The foundations of the permanent works that have been laid with the support of the Turkish people are as follows:

The Gıyaseddin Kalem Healthcare Center

5.000 people will benefit from the Gıyaseddin Kalem Healthcare Center project in the Magoyakougo village in Bamako, Mali where the foundation of the construction was laid.

This project consists of 1 registration and consultation room, 2 doctor rooms, 2 nurse rooms, 1 patient room, 1 pharmaceutical room, 1 reception and 3 toilets.

The total construction area of the project is 145m2.

The Bartın Esma Hatun Healthcare Center:

3.200 people will benefit from the Bartın Esma Hatun Healthcare Center project in the Maro village, Sikasso, Mali where the foundation of the construction was laid.

This project consists of 1 registration and consultation room, 2 doctor rooms, 2 nurse rooms, 1 patient room, 1 pharmaceutical room, 1 reception and 3 toilets.

The total construction area of the project is 145m2.

The Ismet Demirtaş Family and Donors Healthcare Center:

2.000 people will benefit from the Ismet Demirtaş Family and Donors Healthcare Center in the Canikourou village in Bamako, the capital of Mali.

This project consists of 1 registration and consultation room, 2 doctor rooms, 2 nurse rooms, 1 patient room, 1 pharmaceutical room, 1 reception and 3 toilets.

The total construction area of this project is 145m2.

All of the medical equipment of the 3 healthcare centers that are under construction will be supplied by IHH.

On the other hand, as a part of its permanent works project, IHH continues to materialize the Muslim community’s desire of building permanent works classified as sadaqah al-jariya (ongoing charity). In this context, the construction of 4 new mosques has begun in the region with the aim of fulfilling the demands of the Mali people.

The Lambatra Village Ali Rıza Taşkın Mosque Project

9.000 people will be able to perform worship in the Lambatra Village Ali Rıza Taşkın Mosque in the Lambatra village, Kayes city, Mali.

This project includes a single-story 100m2 mosque construction with a single minaret, a water well with a pump and solar energy system and will also provide a 2 year salary of the imam appointed to the mosque.

The Hafize Hanım Mosque Project

2.000 people will be able to perform worship in the Hafize Hanım Mosque, where the foundation was laid in the Kolikorou village, Bamako, the capital of Mali.

This 100m2 project consists of a single-story mosque construction with a single minaret, a water well with a pump and solar energy system and will also provide a 2-year salary of the imam appointed to the mosque.

The Hajji Tevfik, Hajji Huriye and Hajji Aynur Bursalı Mosque Project

2.000 people will be able to perform worship in each of the Hajji Tevfik, Hajji Huriye and Hajji Aynur Bursalı Mosque, of which foundation was laid in the Missala village, Bamako, the capital of Mali.

Each of the 100m2 project consists of a single-story mosque construction with a single minaret, a water well with a pump and solar energy system and will also provide a 2 year salary of the imam appointed to the mosque.

All the interior fittings and sound system of these under construction mosques will be provided by IHH.