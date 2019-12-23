56th Ordinary Session of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government Statement by Mohamed Ibn Chambas Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary-General for West Africa and the Sahel (UNOWAS) Abuja, 21 December 2019 [EN/FR]

This 56th Ordinary Session is held against the backdrop of spreading terrorist attacks across West Africa, illustrated by the recent horrendous and gruesome killings of brave soldiers and innocent civilians in Niger, Burkina Faso and Mali, accompanied by destruction of infrastructure, forced closure of hundreds of schools, and mass displacements, which are also occurring in the Lake Chad Basin countries. Our deepest sympathies go to the families of the fallen soldiers, victims, the populations and the Governments of the affected countries, who continue to make tremendous sacrifices in the war against terrorism and violent extremism. The times call for all of us to stand together and to summon the best of our values in overcoming this canker that threatens the entire sub-region.