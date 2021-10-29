United States provides additional $2 million for urgent COVID-19 assistance in Maldives

USAID/Maldives

**Malé, Maldives **— In a meeting with State Minister of Health Dr. Shah Abdulla Mahir, the United States, through the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), announced an additional $2 million in urgent COVID-19 assistance for Maldives. These funds will support the Ministry of Health’s plans to purchase essential commodities, strengthen laboratory capacity, and further mitigate COVID-19 transmission, morbidity, and mortality.

“The U.S. is working in partnership with the Maldivian people to address COVID-19,” said Debra Mosel, USAID Deputy Mission Director for Sri Lanka and Maldives. “This additional $2 million in American Rescue Plan funds will reach across Maldives’ islands and atolls to continue to mitigate COVID-19 impacts and strengthen the ability of health care workers and facilities to treat patients.”

This project will support the Ministry of Health to analyze COVID-19 vaccine data for decision-making, refurbish smaller island health facilities to treat patients, address vaccine hesitancy issues among Maldivians, and purchase essential commodities and consumables related to COVID-19 management. The Ministry of Health will also use this assistance to improve the oxygen ecosystem, strengthen national laboratory capacity, conduct mental health and resilience training for health care workers, and support telemedicine to provide expert consultation for COVID-19 management in island facilities.

Since the pandemic first broke out in March 2020, USAID has provided more than $7 million in COVID-19 assistance, plus an in-kind donation of 60 ventilators, to Maldives. This assistance provided life-saving treatment, strengthened clinical care, and mobilized critical supplies to strengthen the response and help the country recover.

These efforts build on decades of life-saving work and U.S. leadership in tackling global health crises such as Ebola, HIV/AIDS, tuberculosis, malaria, and now COVID-19. The United States remains committed to partnering with Maldives to end the COVID-19 pandemic, mitigate its devastating social and economic impacts, and build back a world that is even better prepared for future outbreaks.