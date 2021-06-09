United States mobilizes critical supplies to help Maldives fight COVID-19 surge

Through a massive mobilization effort, the United States is delivering on its commitment to stand with the people of Maldives and five other South Asian countries as they fight a devastating COVID-19 surge. Today, U.S. Embassy Chargé d’Affaires Martin Kelly and USAID Mission Director Reed Aeschliman virtually joined the Maldivian Minister of State for Health His Excellency Dr. Shah Abdullah Mahir and Maldivian Foreign Secretary Abdul Ghafoor Mohamed to welcome a flight to Malé carrying necessary emergency supplies, including pulse oximeters, goggles, gloves, and KN95 masks donated by the American people.

“In coordination with the Maldivian Government, we are providing these critically needed supplies to the Ministry of Health to ensure they quickly reach those in need,” said U.S. Embassy Chargé d’Affaires Martin Kelly. “Through the generosity of the American people, the emergency supplies are part of our broader effort, since the start of the pandemic, to win the fight against COVID-19 and provide on-the-ground, life-saving support for both frontline health workers and critically ill patients.”

Through the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), the United States has provided $2.75 million, in addition to an in-kind donation of 60 critical care ventilators, to save lives, control the spread of COVID-19, and meet the urgent health needs of the Maldivian people. USAID has supported clinical training for hundreds of doctors and nurses on COVID case management and expanded the pool of healthcare professionals qualified to use the donated ventilators. Working with local civil society organizations, the U.S. has helped expand COVID-19-related social protection services and implemented a COVID safety awareness campaign ahead of the local elections in April. The U.S. has also provided support to the Maldivian Government in developing effective economic, fiscal, and monetary measures in response to the pandemic and for Maldives long-term economic recovery.

Since 2001, the United States has worked in partnership with the government and people of Maldives to improve lives and livelihoods. The U.S. government has invested more than $20 million in Maldives through USAID to help protect marine life and ecosystems, meet energy needs, provide clean drinking water, strengthen institutional capacities of government bodies, and provide relief and reconstruction assistance. USAID’s COVID-19 support builds on these investments by delivering technical assistance and training, strengthening health systems, and mobilizing critical supplies to bolster response and help the country recover.