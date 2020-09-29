The United States Donates 60 Ventilators to Maldives to Respond to COVID-19

turday, September 26, 2020 The United States Government has donated 60 brand-new, state-of-the-art ventilators to Maldives, delivering on President Trump’s offer of critically needed supplies and supporting Maldives’ fight against COVID-19.

The ventilators, produced in the United States, will provide a vital life-saving resource to patients affected by the virus.

“We are proud that the American people’s generosity and American private industry are helping the government and the people of Maldives to better respond to the COVID-19 pandemic. The United States delivers more than just funds. It delivers expert technical assistance, health systems strengthening, and life-saving diagnostics and treatment. This donation, along with the necessary training and maintenance assistance, represents our strong partnership and our commitment to build a safer, healthier world,” said Alaina Teplitz, the U.S. Ambassador to Sri Lanka and Maldives.

In addition to the ventilator donation, the United States is funding an almost $3 million tailored package of support that includes helping local civil society organizations to expand COVID-19-related social protection services, advocate effectively for recovery policies, and provide technical assistance to the government to develop effective economic, fiscal, monetary measures in response to the pandemic. The ventilators and other support have been funded through the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID).

The United States has been providing assistance to Maldives since 2001 to meet its energy needs, provide clean drinking water to local residents, protect marine life and ecosystems, and help strengthen institutional capacities of government bodies. More than $30 million in U.S. investments to Maldives have also supported relief and reconstruction assistance following humanitarian crises since 2004.

For decades, the United States has been the world’s largest provider of bilateral assistance in health. Since 2009, American taxpayers have generously funded more than $100 billion in health assistance and nearly $70 billion in humanitarian assistance worldwide.

For more information about USAID’s response to COVID-19, please visit:https://www.usaid.gov/coronavirus-covid-19

Dhivehi translation (PDF, 990 KB)