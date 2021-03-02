Statement by the UN Resident Coordinator for the Republic of Maldives, Catherine Haswell, on government efforts in ensuring vaccine equity

Malé, 2 March 2021

I congratulate His Excellency President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih for his leadership from day one on ensuring that all Maldivians, and residents in the Maldives regardless of their nationality or legal status, are provided free COVID-19 vaccinations.

President Solih initiated the “Covid-19 Dhifaau” campaign to vaccinate the entire population against COVID-19 on 1 February 2021. The Government of Maldives policy is a leading example for ensuring vaccine equity.

As of today, over 123,000 people have been vaccinated in the Maldives.

In line with the Government of Maldives National Vaccination Programme, the priority has been for front-line workers and people in high-risk groups.

The Maldivian Red Crescent (MRC) is supporting the successful vaccine roll out to undocumented migrants, with vaccines provided by the Government.

The UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) and the World Health Organization (WHO) are helping with planning and coordination, including by training health-care staff on managing and administering the vaccine. UNICEF and WHO are also providing support for the cold chain, supply and storage management for vaccines.

The UN Maldives team is committed to support vaccine access to & rollout for all Maldivians & residents.

For further information, please contact:

Aminath Jala Zuhury, Assistant Development Coordination Officer, aminath.zuhury@un.org, Tel: +960-792-7727