07 Feb 2018

Statement by the Spokesperson on the situation in the Maldives

Report
from European Union
Published on 06 Feb 2018 View Original

The declaration of the state of emergency on February 5 by the President of the Maldives undermines democracy and human rights and further escalates political tensions in the country. The European Union expects the state of emergency to be lifted without delay.

Furthermore, the decision to arrest two Supreme Court judges, including the Chief Justice, shows a clear disregard for the independence of the judiciary – fundamental in any democracy –, as well as the Court's ruling of 1 February, which ordered the release of leading politicians and reinstated 12 members of parliament. The arrest of former President Gayoom is an additional blow to the fundamental freedoms enshrined in the Constitution of the Maldives.

The European Union continues to expect the authorities of the Maldives to abide by the ruling of the Supreme Court and allow the immediate resumption and normal functioning of the Parliament. An inclusive dialogue that engages the leaders of all political parties is needed in order to pave the way for credible, transparent and inclusive elections.

In light of the serious deterioration of the situation, it is essential that all in the country, in particular law enforcement authorities, act with restraint. Fundamental rights and freedoms of the population must be preserved, notably the freedom of expression and the right to peaceful demonstration. The immediate return to constitutional normalcy is imperative so as to reduce the current tensions.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb Lite - thinking about low bandwidth-countries Progressive Web App

Mobile usage continues to grow across the world and browsers are introducing new features that enable web developers to introduce app-like features on their website.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.