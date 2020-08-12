Qualitative Assessment on challenges to access SRH information and services among young people in the Maldives with a focus on unplanned teenage pregnancy

INTRODUCTION

Background & Country Context

The Maldives is an area of 115,300 square kilometres of primarily ocean, with 188 dispersed inhabited small island communities among a total of nearly 1190 small islands in the Indian Ocean. The Maldives has a population of 512,038 in total which includes a national population of 366,176 and an expatriate population of 145,862, the latter being predominantly male.1,2According to a youth analysis of the Census 2014, the “number of individuals aged 15 to 34 had increased from 121,000 in 2000 to 136,000 in 2014, representing around 40 per cent of the Maldivian resident population (about an equal number of 68,000 young men and young women).”3 Among the inhabited islands, 123 consist of small communities of less than 1000 residents, while 63 islands have a resident population of between 1,000 – 10,000 with just 2 islands having populations above 10,000, which includes the capital Male’ which hosts 38% of the total population.4 In this geographical context with the centralized urban hub of greater Male’ and the widely dispersed small island communities, the Maldives faces specific challenges to provide healthcare and other public services equitably across the country.

The health sector in the country is administered through a tiered system with a healthcare service centre established in every inhabited island. Regionally, there are secondary level service hospitals and in the capital Male’ City, the main public health tertiary level service provider is Indhira Gandhi Memorial Hospital (IGMH). There are two private hospitals in the urban centre of Greater Male’ as well as several private clinics providing a range of specialized curative healthcare services, including alternative/traditional medicine clinics. The government established a universal health coverage scheme in 2014, called Husnuvaa Aasandha providing free healthcare for Maldivian nationals, which is currently available for Maldivians living in India and Sri Lanka as well.5,6

The Maldives has achieved significant developmental gains in key health indicators over the past four decades, with life expectancy at 75 years for women and 73 years for men, as per 2016 figures.7 Maldives achieved the MDG goal 5A on maternal health indicators, although the MDG goal 5B on universal access to SRH has not been achieved.8 The national total fertility rate (TFR) has been declining and stood at 2.5 in 2009 further lowering to 2.1 in 2016/2017, with a trend of higher TFR in rural areas compared to the urban centre Male’.9 The population of women in the reproductive age group 15-49 is reported to be 112,000 in 2019.10 According to the latest DHS 2016-2017, “[n]inety-nine percent of women in the Maldives receive antenatal care from a skilled provider, mostly a gynaecologist.”, 95% of births are delivered in a health facility with 100% of births assisted by a skilled service provider.11 These indicators are reported to have remained stable since 2009. The DHS surveys in both 2009 and 2016-2017 are consistent in their findings that teenage pregnancy in the Maldives is uncommon, reporting that “only 2 % have begun childbearing” among the 15-19 years cohort.12Nevertheless, these quantitative indicators sit uncomfortably with qualitative findings based on the lived experiences of adolescents and young people and the persistent service gaps on SRH to adolescents and youth in the Maldives.

Maldives has been producing National Health Accounts since 2011, with subsequent reports produced in 2014 and for the years 2015-2017. According to the Ministry of Finance, out-of-pocket (OOP) health expenditure has reduced dramatically from 50% in 2011 to 29.5% in 2014.13 Data available from the latest National Health Accounts 2015-2017 shows the improvements in OOP over recent years, as provided in Figure 1 below. While the two trendlines show a significant and consistent correlation of reducing OOP with rising government expenditure, it is notable that due to the centralized tertiary level healthcare provision, those living out of Male’ face significant OOP costs due to travel and accommodation which are generally not covered by government healthcare. Moreover, the healthcare services available in the atolls outside the urban centre are often inadequate and limited, with referral to IGMH being a normative practice for most diagnostic medical needs. The situation is exacerbated given the curative model of health service in the Maldives. These realities have a serious impact on service access for many, particularly the most vulnerable and economically disadvantaged. Youth friendly SRH information and service provision is a particularly poorly served area. Available policy literature shows that none of the youth health initiatives in the Maldives have been successful for various reasons.14,15 The 2016-2025 Health Master Plan reported that “the services of the adolescent health clinic [at IGMH] are under-utilized as the service environment is stigmatizing to young people and has ceased to function.”16 While expenditure on SRH is not identified in the most recent national accounts, the 2011 report informs that USD 3.0 per capita is spent on maternal and child health, family planning and counselling which constitute 0.5% of total government health expenditure.17 The available data does not provide information on the range of SRH expenses, and in the country context, is entirely silent on abortion services. A 2012 rights study by the Human Rights Commission of the Maldives informed that “a quarter of women and 15.9% of men knew someone who had had an illegal abortion”, which indicates the significance of the issue of unplanned pregnancy and abortion in the Maldives.18