The Provision of COVID-19 Vaccines to the Maldives through the COVAX Facility

The Government of Japan has decided to provide approximately 100,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines manufactured in Japan, through the COVAX facility, to Maldives, as part of assistance by Japan to contribute to the prevention of the spread of COVID-19 in Maldives. The vaccines will be airlifted from Japan to Maldives on August 21.

In Maldives, the number of daily infections of COVID-19 rose sharply in May, and the administration of vaccines is an urgent issue for the Government of Maldives.

The vaccines we provided are expected to contribute to the prevention of the spread of COVID-19 in Maldives. Japan will continue to provide various assistance in cooperation with relevant countries and international organizations towards the earliest convergence of COVID-19.

[Note] COVID-19 situation in Maldives

As of August 18, approximately 80,000 confirmed cases and 222 deaths have been reported in Maldives. Approximately 650,000 doses of vaccine have been administrated in Maldives.