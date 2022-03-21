Path to Progress: Ensuring Sexual And Reproductive Health and Rights in the Maldives - UNFPA’s 6th Country Programme of Assistance 2016-2021

UNFPA’s historic one-output 6th Country Programme for the Maldives started in 2016 taking into account the country’s paradigm shift and the need to advance sexual and reproductive health and rights (SRHR) in the country, especially for the young people. As the development agenda drew to a close in 2021, we take a reflectory look back at the many successes and progress achieved. UNFPA’s comparative advantage was envisaged with youth empowerment and ensuring accountability and responsiveness of duty bearers in Maldives to especially young people or adolescent’s right to sexual and reproductive healthcare and information, whilst addressing gender inequality.

This reflection looks back UNFPA’s role in formulating Maldives’ first ever Reproductive, Maternal Newborn Child And Adolescent health policy and the SRH services under one roof with inauguration of Hulhumale’ Reproductive health centre and the Ufanveni health centre at the Kulhudhuffushi Regional Hospital. In addition, from Period Vaahaka, Menstrual Cups to the Country Programme’s adapting to the Covid-19 Pandemic, especially in fighting the shadow pandemic of violence against women and girls - CP6 is our path to progress