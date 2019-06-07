Monsoon rains wreak havoc across Maldives

Flooding caused damages to 576 homes.

By Mohamed Junayd

Nearly 600 homes faced damages from flooding as monsoon rainstorms continue to wreak havoc across the country.

The worst affected islands were in the northernmost atolls, according to the National Disaster Management Authority, which has been working with the police, military and island councils as well as the Maldives Red Crescent to pump out floodwaters and provide assistance to displaced families.

Some 20 homes on Kulhudhuffushi and 15 homes on Nolhivaram in Haa Dhaal atoll were flooded on Tuesday, forcing the evacuation of four homes on the former island. Residents of two affected homes on Nolhivaram voluntarily relocated, the NDMA said in a statement.

On the previous day, the roofs of three homes were thrown away during windstorms on Maamendhoo island in the southern Gaafu Alifu atoll. Residents from one of the houses were moved to a temporary shelter.

The Maldives faces torrential rain and storm winds during the southwest monsoon or wet season from May to November.

The onset of the monsoon rains in late May caused flooding on six islands in the south-central Thaa atoll.

On May 30, 77 homes on three islands in Thaa atoll were flooded, 20 homes on Villigili in Gaafu Alifu atoll were flooded, and 441 homes on six islands in Laamu atoll were affected due to flooding.

“Scattered showers are expected over the country with a few heavy showers in the northernmost and southernmost atolls,” according to the latest forecast by the Maldives Meteorological Services.