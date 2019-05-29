Monsoon rains cause flooding in south-central Maldives

Floodwaters have been pumped out from 43 homes.

Forty-three homes on six islands in the south-central Thaa atoll were flooded during monsoon rains on Monday, according to the National Disaster Management Authority.

None of the homes required evacuation but appliances and furniture were damaged, NDMA chief Hisaan Hassan told the press on Tuesday, citing reports from island councils.

An assessment of damages is ongoing, he added. The authority coordinated with the police, military and island councils to pump out flood waters. The affected homes were cleared out by 3am Tuesday morning, Hisaan said.

It reportedly rained nonstop in Thaa atoll after 8am Monday morning.

The NDMA advised precautionary measures to prevent damages after the Met department issued warnings of heavy rain and thunderstorms.

Two homes were also flooded on Isdhoo island in Laamu atoll on Monday, NDMA deputy chief Umar Moosa Fikry told reporters.

The Maldives faces torrential rain and storm winds during the southwest monsoon or wet season from May to November.

According to the latest weather forecast, scattered rain and thunderstorms are expected across the country on Tuesday with a few heavy showers in central and southern atolls. Wind speeds could reach 13 miles per hour in southern atolls and 22mph elsewhere.

“Winds may gust 40mph during showers,” it added.

Travellers were advised to take precautions as seas were predicted to be rough in central and northern atolls.