29 May 2019

Maldives - Severe weather (NDMA, MET Maldives, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 29 May 2019)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 29 May 2019 View Original
  • Heavy rainfall is affecting the Maldives archipelago, resulting in damage across several islands in the south-central Thaa atoll and Laamu atoll.
  • As of 29 May at 8.00 UTC, no victims have been reported, but several houses have been damaged by flooding.
  • A yellow alert is in effect for the areas from Noonu to Laamu atoll, while torrential rain and thunderstorms are forecast to hit the islands on 29-30 May.

