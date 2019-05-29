Maldives - Severe weather (NDMA, MET Maldives, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 29 May 2019)
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Report
Published on 29 May 2019 — View Original
- Heavy rainfall is affecting the Maldives archipelago, resulting in damage across several islands in the south-central Thaa atoll and Laamu atoll.
- As of 29 May at 8.00 UTC, no victims have been reported, but several houses have been damaged by flooding.
- A yellow alert is in effect for the areas from Noonu to Laamu atoll, while torrential rain and thunderstorms are forecast to hit the islands on 29-30 May.