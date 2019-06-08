08 Jun 2019

Maldives - Floods (DG ECHO) (ECHO Daily Flash of 08 June 2019)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 08 Jun 2019
  • Nearly 600 homes are damaged due to monsoon flooding since 30 May.
  • The police, military and island councils as well as the Maldives Red Crescent are responding to the situation and providing assistance to displaced families.
  • The Maldives face torrential rain and storm winds during the southwest monsoon and wet season from May to November.
  • The Maldives Meteorological Service predicts heavy showers in the northernmost and southernmost atolls over the next 24 hours. Travellers have been advised to take precautions as seas were predicted to be rough.

