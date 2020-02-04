Maldives: Fire - Emergency Plan of Action (EPoA) DREF Operation n° MDRMV003 EPoA update n° 2

Key highlights of this operations update:

• Operation’s end-date and timeframe revision from 3 February to 3 April 2020 – two months extension.

• Due to challenges in hiring the human resources in the beginning, a considerable delay was experienced in achieving some of the key components in the plan of action. This includes delays in reaching the intended target population. Only 56 per cent of the targeted people were reached through their PFA support. Furthermore, detailed needs analysis was not carried out due to the challenges in obtaining access to timely up to date and disaggregated information from the state authorities. Additionally, since the NDMA and the Ministry of Gender had conducted their own needs assessments, it was seen as an added burden on the affected families to be done again by MRC.

Therefore, it was discussed and agreed by both state authorities that the analysis will be shared with MRC to be utilized for the PSS interventions.

SITUATION ANALYSIS

Description of the disaster

On 20 September 2019, around 19:30, a fire broke out in a residential area of the Maldives capital, Male’ city, which displaced more than 300 people. According to the Maldives National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), over 700 people (450 males and 336 females) were affected, including over 100 migrant workers. Varying degrees of damage were sustained to 24 surrounding buildings, of which 8 were declared uninhabitable and has since been demolished completely.

During the emergency, several evacuations were made, and one casualty declared after a 46-year-old woman was found after reported to be trapped. MRC worked with other first responders on the scene including Maldives National Defense Force (MNDF), MNDF Fire and Rescue Services (MNDF FRS) and Maldives Police Service (MPS). MRC assisted with guiding people to safety following evacuations, provided first aid to affected and transported the more seriously injured to the hospitals.

A relief centre set up in Kalaafaanu school hall facilitated registration of displaced people, where MRC took the lead with NDMA in providing first aid, engaged relief aid distribution, registration of IDPs and identification of further PSS. Temporary accommodations were arranged for 302 people from 53 families while several people moved in with their extended families. Accommodation for displaced migrants were arranged by the government or by their employers.