Maldives: Fire - Emergency Plan of Action (EPoA) DREF Operation n° MDRMV003

Situation analysis

Description of the disaster

On 20 September 2019, around 19:30, a fire broke out through a residential area of the Maldives capital, Malé city, displacing more than 300 people. The fire happened in the ward or area of Henveiru in Malé city, in Henveiru Thilafushige – a residential building which also housed a chemical storage on the ground floor.

According to the Maldives National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), over 700 people (450 males and 336 females) were affected, including over 100 migrant workers. The NDMA also stated that varying degrees of damage were sustained to the surrounding buildings, which totals 24. Of the 24 buildings, eight are uninhabitable after the fire and will be completely demolished. Damage assessments are being carried out to determine the extent of loss in the area. Most of the buildings are residential buildings with multiple apartments, contributing to the large number of displaced people.

During the night of the emergency, evacuations in multiple buildings had to be made to get people to safety. One devastating death was declared after a 46-year-old woman was found after reported to be trapped. MRC worked with other first responders on the scene, including the Maldives National Defense Force (MNDF), MNDF Fire and Rescue Service (MNDF FRS) and Maldives Police Service (MPS). MRC supported evacuations, provided first aid to the affected and transported the more seriously injured to the hospitals. About 50 people affected by smoke inhalation were treated at the ADK Hospital as of dawn on 21 September 2019. None suffered serious injuries. Indira Gandhi Memorial Hospital (IGMH) treated 25 people, one of whom was admitted. The government-run IGMH also set up a medical post at Kalaafaanu school, treated 25 people and provided prescription.

A relief centre set up in Kalaafaanu school hall facilitated registration of displaced people, provided first aid, psychosocial support (PSS) and relief aid distribution. Temporary accommodations were arranged for 302 people from 53 families while several people moved in with their extended families. Accommodation for displaced migrants were arranged by the government or by their employers.