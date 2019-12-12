12 Dec 2019

Maldives capital flooded after heavy downpour

from Maldives Independent
Published on 11 Dec 2019 View Original

Several main streets were inundated.

Torrential rains flooded the streets of Malé on Wednesday morning as the Met office warned of heavy downpours and thunderstorms across large parts of the country.

Soldiers from the military’s fire and rescue service were deployed to pump out floodwaters in the worst affected areas in the capital’s southwest. Several main streets were inundated with rainwater.

The bad weather is expected to continue over the next four days, according to the Maldives Meteorological Service, which also issued a yellow alert advising seafarers to exercise caution in the central atolls.

On Tuesday evening, a 30-foot boat with four people out reef fishing sank in the Emboodhoo lagoon near Malé. The coastguard was alerted around 10:50am on Wednesday morning.

All four people have since been taken to hospital, according to police. Two of the stranded fishermen sustained injuries but their condition was not serious, police said.

The police also advised against non-essential sea travel.

The heaviest rainfall over the past 24 hours was recorded on the central island of Muli in Meemu atoll with 84.8 millimetres, followed by Alif Dhaal Maamigili (64.6 millimetres) and Gaaf Alif Gemanafushi (58.8 millimetres).

Flooding was also reported on Rasdhoo island in Alif Alif atoll where police officers helped protect households with sandbags.

