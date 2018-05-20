20 May 2018

Heavy rains cause flooding in southern atolls

Report
from Maldives Independent
Published on 20 May 2018 View Original

Heavy rainfall on Saturday caused flooding in the southern Thinadhoo island and Addu City.

Water seeped into two households each in the Hithadhoo, Feydhoo and Hulhudhoo wards of Addu City but no items were damaged, according to police, who assisted with pumping out the water.

Police officers have also been involved in pumping out floodwaters on Thinadhoo in Gaaf Dhaal atoll.

The Maldives has been experiencing bad weather since the onset of the wet southwest monsoon earlier this month. For Saturday, the meteorology department predicted heavy rain and thunderstorms with gusty winds of 40 mph in the southern atolls.

Maldives Independent:

Minivan News http://www.minivannews.com/

