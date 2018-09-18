18 Sep 2018

The government of Japan donates medical equipment to Maldives

Report
from Government of Maldives
Published on 16 Sep 2018 View Original

The Japanese government donated medical equipment to the Maldives.

At a meeting held today in Ministry of Health, medical equipment worth 40 Million Maldivian Rufiyaa was agreed to be donated to the Health Sector of Maldives by the Government of Japan. The relevant documents were signed by Mr. Abe Masamichi (Counselor) from Embassy of Japan and Dr. Mohamed Shaafiee Abdul Munim, (Deputy Minister) from the Ministry of Health.

The equipment scheduled to be delivered in 2019 is planned to be distributed to IGMH and Atoll Health Facilities.

In 2014 medical equipment worth 23.5 Million Maldivian Rufiyaa were donated under the same project to the health sector of Maldives.

