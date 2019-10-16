16 Oct 2019

Disaster Risk Reduction in Republic of Maldives, Status Report (July 2019)

Report
from Asian Disaster Preparedness Center, UN Office for Disaster Risk Reduction
Published on 31 Jul 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (5.07 MB)

Introduction

The Republic of Maldives, one of the small island developing states (SIDS) is located in the Indian Ocean, covering a land area of 298 km2 in a territory of over 90,000 km. Thus, it is one of the most geographically dispersed nations in the world, consisting of close to 1,200 islands within 26 naturally formed Atoll-systems, which are grouped into 19 administrative atolls. The population is equally scattered across the region, inhabiting 187 islands, while another 128 islands are exclusively occupied by resorts (with 50 more resort islands currently under development). Also, the capital city Male’ is among the most densely populated urban areas in the world. As of 2014, 129,381 persons (38% of the total resident population) were living within the two-square kilometers area of the capital (May & Riyaza, 2017).

Maldives has experienced rapid economic development in the recent years, largely as a result of nature-based tourism, and is now classified as a middle-income country (The World Bank, 2017). The country’s GDP per capita reached $10,675 in 2017, compared to $200 in 1978. GDP continues to grow at the average rate of 7.1% bolstered by construction, tourism, communications, transport, and fisheries (The World Bank, 2017). Tourism as the main economic driver generated the highest share of GDP at 23% (figure 1). Albeit relatively low contribution to GDP, fisheries still remain significant sources of rural livelihoods and play an important role in domestic food and nutrition security, especially in rural areas. Given the fact that 99% of the Maldivian territory is comprised of ocean, fish (especially tuna) is a primary source of protein in local diets.

As a low-lying archipelago, with an average elevation of 1.5 meters over the sea-level, the country has also been identified as one of the most vulnerable to threats posed by climate change. Lack of disaster resilience and environmental sustainability is also perceived as threats to development. While the country has rarely experienced major disasters, with the exception of the Indian Ocean Tsunami in 2004, small-scale and recurrent hazards such as increased rainfall, cyclonic winds, storm surges, saltwater intrusion, and coastal floods have been causing damages and losses in the recent years. Realizing these climate-related challenges, Maldives has proactively taken action to strengthen coping and adaptive capacity and has become active on the international platforms as an advocate of mitigating the impacts of climate change. Maldives has constitutionally recognized protection of the environment as a human right (The World Bank, 2017), and has committed to low-emission development alongside energy security and sustainable development (Ministry of Environment and Energy B, 2015).

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb, a trove of resources for the academic community

While ReliefWeb was first created as an information-sharing platform to support well-informed decision-making in humanitarian crises, over the years the variety and comprehensiveness of its content …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.