Daily Press Briefing by the Office of the Spokesperson for the Secretary-General, 4 May 2022 - Maldives

Maldives — COVID-19

A quick update from the Maldives where our UN team, led by Resident Coordinator Catherine Haswell, is doing to help authorities tackle the multiple impacts of COVID-19.

We are supporting the national vaccination campaign, with nearly 600,000 vaccines having landed in the country so far through COVAX.

More than 380,000 people — that’s nearly 85 per cent of the eligible population over the age of 12 — are fully vaccinated.

We have supplied hygiene products to health authorities, helped with the safe reopening of schools, worked to counter misinformation, strengthen social inclusion and address mental health issues.

We have also worked to help the Maldives diversify its economy, as tourism has been the main driver of economic growth in the country.