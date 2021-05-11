COVID-19 Response and WASH Lessons Learned in Maldives

SUMMARY

• As of 24 January 2021, there have been 14,885 positive cases, 13,815 recoveries, and 50 deaths across the country.

• UNICEF procured and handed over 175 metric tons of PPE supplies to the Ministry of Health (worth over USD 400,000) for 5,000 front-line, health professionals responding to the COVID-19 pandemic.

• The UNICEF Country Office reached over 281,529 people through its social media channels.

• Maldives is a small island state, reliant on imports. A key challenge has been that items such as disinfectant are not available in the local markets.

Context

The COVID-19 pandemic spread to the Maldives when its first case was confirmed on 7. March 2020. As of 24 January 2021, there have been 14,885 positive cases, 13,815 recoveries, and 50 deaths across the country. With UNICEF’s technical support, the Ministry of Education (MoE) prepared an Education Emergency Response and Recovery Plan (ERRP) for the COVID-19 pandemic. The plan is used to guide the return to schools in a safe and coordinated manner. Already before the outbreak, the country office had a small WASH programme working with schools. The focus of the response has been on supporting schools to reopen by promoting disinfection, IPC standards/guidelines, and promoting COVID-19 prevention messages. The focus has been on parents, teachers, children, and adolescents as Maldives plans to reopen schools and public spaces.