ADB Provides Assistance to Maldives to Combat COVID-19

MANILA, PHILIPPINES (25 March 2020) — The Asian Development Bank (ADB) today approved a $500,000 grant from its Asia Pacific Disaster Response Fund to Maldives to help finance the government’s response to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak in the country. This is on top of a $100,000 technical assistance grant provided by ADB for initial emergency support.

The Ministry of Health of Maldives on 12 March declared a State of Public Health Emergency in the country. On 8 March, the government requested ADB assistance in implementing containment, mitigation, and response initiatives against the COVID-19 pandemic.

“ADB has a track record of responding positively and quickly to support its members, especially in times of emergencies,” said ADB Senior Social Development Specialist Uzma Hoque. “We are in close contact with the government and other development partners of Maldives. We are doing everything possible to provide immediate and effective assistance.”

ADB’s grants will ease the government’s immediate financial, logistics, and other constraints to meet immediate relief needs and deliver appropriate medical services where required. The grants will support the procurement of emergency medical goods and supplies; diagnostic equipment; materials for critical care facilities, including intensive care unit beds; and personal protection and other key medical equipment.

On 18 March, ADB announced an initial package of approximately $6.5 billion to address the immediate needs of its developing member countries, including Maldives, as they respond to the COVID-19 pandemic. ADB stands ready to provide further financial assistance and policy advice down the road whenever the situation warrants. Visit ADB’s website to learn more about our ongoing response.

ADB is committed to achieving a prosperous, inclusive, resilient, and sustainable Asia and the Pacific, while sustaining its efforts to eradicate extreme poverty. Established in 1966, it is owned by 68 members—49 from the region.

