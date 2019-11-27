27 Nov 2019

ADB Briefs No. 117: National Geospatial Database for Maldives to Mainstream Climate Change Adaptation in Development Planning

Report
from Asian Development Bank
Published on 26 Nov 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (473.56 KB)

KEY POINTS

• The Republic of Maldives is one of the most biodiverse countries in the world, yet it is among the most vulnerable to climate change. The country needs to ensure the sustainable management of natural resources in spite of the impacts and consequences of climate change.

• The government’s environmental management and resource conservation efforts that began in the early 1990s have been constrained by a lack of relevant data and information.

• This brief presents the development of a geospatial database and maps to help Maldives (i) assess disaster risks and impacts; (ii) reduce these by strengthening the design of programs and policies; and (iii) mainstream climate change adaptation in development planning.

• A geospatial database on coastal and marine ecosystems that includes climate risk assessment information makes it feasible to screen for climate risks in development projects and programs at national and subnational levels.

Asian Development Bank:
© Asian Development Bank

