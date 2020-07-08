UNICEF Education COVID-19 case study: Malaysia – Empowering teachers to deliver blended learning after school reopening

In Malaysia, schools were closed on 18 March 2020, disrupting learning for five million students. To keep children learning, the Ministry of Education launched an online teaching and learning platform nationwide. The national platform has kept 3 million children learning during school closures and will continue to play an important role after gradual school reopening starting 24 June 2020 as part of the country’s approach of blending face-to-face and online learning.

A critical part of the platform is the Komuniti Guru Digital Learning or Teacher Digital Learning Community, established with support from UNICEF, that aims to equip teachers with the skills and knowledge required to deliver distance classes effectively and efficiently through a five-module online teacher training course that includes notes, video tutorials, and quizzes on how to plan, build and launch digital content for remote teaching and learning. To date, around 2,400 teachers from over 1,600 schools all over the country have participated in the online teacher training.