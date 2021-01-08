[Peninsular Malaysia floods] Singapore Red Cross Commits S$50,000 in Humanitarian Aid for Climate Disaster

Singapore, 8 January 2021 - Responding to the heavy rain and flooding that have affected thousands in Peninsular Malaysia, the Singapore Red Cross will contribute S$50,000 to support relief and recovery operations by the Malaysian Red Crescent Society (MRCS). The contribution will go towards supporting the thousands of families who have been evacuated to 303 relief centres, and would include the distribution of food items, first aid kits, hygiene kits and providing psychosocial support, voucher assistance to affected families in Johor, Pahang and Kelantan.

“We are extending our support to the flood relief efforts in Malaysia, given its impact on numerous communities in at least six states, said Mr Benjamin William, Secretary General/CEO of the Singapore Red Cross. “With heavy rains expected to continue in the next few days, the situation is likely to worsen in the coming days. We stand ready to offer additional support, as our Red Crescent counterparts on the ground continue to work around the clock to respond to the needs of the affected communities, in coordination with the local Government.”

According to the National Disaster Management Administration (NADMA), an estimated 6,241 families and 23,776 people have been affected by the floods (as of 4 January 2021). A total of 303 evacuation centres had been opened. The floods have affected 6 states in 22 districts, 23,776 people and caused 4 deaths at least. Pahang is currently the worst affected, with 17,903 people displaced as of 5 January.

SRC has also activated its “Restoring Family Links” (RFL) service to assist Singaporeans and others to locate their immediate family members who may have been affected by the disaster with whom they have difficulty in contacting. For assistance, please contact SRC.