MMC Asia 4Mi Snapshot – November 2021: Profiles and drivers of Rohingya moving to Malaysia

Despite Malaysia tightening border controls amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the movement of Rohingya to Malaysia continues, and risks en route and upon arrival remain high. Since January 2019, MMC Asia has been interviewing Rohingya in Malaysia to better understand their migration experiences, including protection risks and needs. This snapshot focuses on the profiles and drivers of Rohingya refugees moving to Malaysia, as well as their future migration intentions, aiming to contribute to a solid evidence base to inform targeted responses that improve protection for Rohingya refugees, as well as advocacy efforts related to migration movements to Malaysia. It is based on 557 interviews conducted with Rohingya in Malaysia between 4 March and 30 September 2021.