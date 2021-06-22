MMC Asia 4Mi Snapshot – June 2021: Protection risks facing Rohingya refugees en route to Malaysia

Since January 2019, MMC Asia has been interviewing Rohingya in Malaysia to better understand their migration experiences as well as protection risks and needs. Despite Malaysia tightening border controls amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the movement of Rohingya to Malaysia continues, and risks en route and upon arrival are high. This snapshot focuses on the protection risks facing Rohingya refugees en route to Malaysia including the risk of detention, bribery, and physical violence, among others. It aims to contribute towards building a solid evidence base to inform targeted responses on the ground, as well as advocacy efforts related to migration movements to Malaysia. Information in this snapshot was collected between 4 March and 10 May 2021 in Johor, Kelantan, Kuala Lumpur, Malacca, Pahang, Pulau Pinang, and Selangor, in Malaysia. 142 interviews were conducted (124 over the phone and 18 in-person).

Recommendations

• Provide assistance for Rohingya refugees, especially women and children, during their journeys, including access to information, basic items such as food, water, and shelter, legal assistance, and psycho-social support.

• Engage authorities in major transit countries, including Thailand, Bangladesh and Indonesia, to uphold legal and institutional frameworks which make accountable the perpetrators of protection violations, particularly smugglers and state officials.

• Facilitate access to healthcare and psychological support for Rohingya women, men and children, especially those who are victims of sexual and physical violence.

• Advocate for the regional prioritization of legal pathways for Rohingya refugees, including labor migration and family reunification, as well as refugee resettlement.

Profile

Information in this snapshot was collected between 4 March and 10 May 2021 in Johor,

45% of respondents were women and 55% men. The average age of respondents was 23. More than half of the respondents (55%) were in the process of seeking asylum, 30% were registered as refugees with UNHCR, 14% cited they had not sought asylum nor held any legal documents for Malaysia and 1% did not know their legal status. Findings in this snapshot are indicative of the situation for Rohingya interviewed but cannot be generalized to the wider Rohingya population in Malaysia.

Thailand and Bangladesh are the most common transit countries

99% of respondents reported having transited in at least one country on the way to Malaysia. The most common transit country reported was Thailand (72%), followed by Bangladesh (44%) and Indonesia (25%). However, Bangladesh was only cited as a first transit country, while Thailand and Indonesia were also cited as transit countries at different stages on migration journeys.

Reports have found that Rohingya refugees mainly reach Malaysia by crossing the Andaman Sea by boat from Bangladesh, or via the land border with Thailand.5 4Mi findings support this, but offer additional nuance, as many reported journeys involve multiple transit countries, see Map 1. Among modes of transport used, walking was cited as the most common means of transportation (87%), followed by boat (69%), car (54%), truck (30%), plane (27%), bus (24%), among others.