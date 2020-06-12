MMC Asia 4Mi Snapshot – June 2020: Understanding the impact of COVID-19 on Rohingya and Bangladeshis in Malaysia

Since May 2020, MMC Asia has been interviewing Rohingya and Bangladeshis residing in Malaysia, to better understand their migration experiences and protection needs under the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. This snapshot focuses on the day-to-day impacts of COVID-19, and aims to contribute towards building a solid evidence base to inform targeted responses on the ground, as well as advocacy efforts related to the challenges facing Rohingya and Bangladeshi refugees and migrants in Malaysia.

Recommendations

• Immediately stop the arrest, detention, and pushbacks of refugees and migrants in Malaysia;

• Facilitate advocacy campaigns countering anti-migrant and refugee sentiments and rising xenophobia;

• Continue providing critical emergency relief supports, including food, shelter and cash to refugees and migrants in need.

Profiles

Information in this snapshot was collected between 1 and 22 May in Kuala Lumpur, Selangor, Malacca, and Johor in Malaysia. 64 phone interviews were conducted - 44 with Rohingya respondents and 20 with Bangladeshi respondents. 23 Rohingya respondents were women, while Bangladeshi respondents were primarily men (16 respondents out of 20 interviewed). The high proportion of male respondents from Bangladesh likely reflects the high number of male Bangladeshi migrants, compared to females, in Malaysia.1 Due to the small sample size, findings in this snapshot should be considered with caution. As data collection continues, so too will the sample size in future reporting.

The survey targeted Bangladeshis and Rohingya who arrived in Malaysia within the past 24 months. 26 participants reported having arrived within the past year. Rohingya respondents were primarily under 30 years old (84%) whereas Bangladeshis were slightly older, with 55% aged 18-30 and 45% aged 31-40. 100% of Rohingya respondents reported having attained high-school-level education or below compared with 65% of Bangladeshi respondents, the rest of whom had completed tertiary education or vocational training.2

COVID-19 has reduced access to work and basic goods, and increased psychological distress

The crisis has significantly impacted the day-to-day lives of Rohingya and Bangladeshis respondents. According to respondents (n=64), the biggest impacts of COVID-19 included reduced access to work (49 responses), reduced availability of basic goods (44 responses), and increased psychological distress (38 responses), as outlined in Figure 1.