MMC Asia 4Mi Snapshot - June 2019: Drivers and Protection Risks of Rohingya en Route to Malaysia

Summary

This Snapshot uses the findings from a 4Mi survey of 202 Rohingya refugees and migrants in Malaysia to explore a range of migration dynamics related to journeys from Myanmar. The findings suggest most Rohingya flee Myanmar for two main reasons: lack of rights, and violence and/or insecurity. All respondents travelled by land and sea with the help of smugglers. The survey revealed various protection risks en route, with most reported incidents taking place in Thailand, through which most Rohingya transit to reach Malaysia.

Background

Longstanding persecution of Rohingya in Myanmar peaked in an unprecedented surge of violence in 2017, with villages destroyed and at least 700,000 Rohingya fleeing to Bangladesh.1 The severity of the humanitarian crisis and the scale of human rights violations were described by the UN’s top human rights official as a text book case of ethnic cleansing.2

Currently, more than 900,000 Rohingya are living in Bangladesh, mostly in unofficial refugee camps.3 Lack of freedom of movement and access to livelihoods continues to be a challenge for Rohingya who are living in the Rakhine state of Myanmar. Faced with these conditions, many Rohingya from within Myanmar and those already in Bangladesh desire to move seeking asylum and/or more stable living and working conditions in other countries. India, Thailand, and Malaysia are both key destination and transit countries for Rohingya.